What a pair: Vera Brezhnev and Konstantin Meladze admired network sensual photos
The famous celebrity couple singer Vera Brezhnev and composer Konstantin Meladze has delighted the fans a rare family photo. The beloved Meladze has published on his official page in Instagram. In sensual black and white photo of the couple imprinted in each other’s arms.
“When I hear music”…❤ — wrote Meladze pictures.
Fans were delighted with the family photos, he fell asleep a few compliments and wishes of love and happiness.
We will remind, hearings about the novel of Vera Brezhneva, then the soloist of group “VIA Gra” producer and originated even before the wedding. They secretly got married in Italy in 2015. Spouses do not hide personal life, but do not advertise. They rarely appear together at public events and do not indulge fans of family snapshots.
