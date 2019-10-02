What a pleasant meeting: Loboda with a baby in her arms was intrigued by the network (photos)
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda after his tour in Russia returned to Kiev, where he writes a new album. It was celebrated on the birthday of his friend, TV presenter, Anatoly Anatolich, performed at the wedding of a friend in an expensive hotel in the city center. Svetlana finds time to meet friends.
The singer posted to Instagram a gentle photo with a baby in her arms, intrigued network. It turned out that this little friend Loboda, designer Lilia Litkovskaya, who recently became a mother.
“What a pleasant acquaintance❤@litkovskaya_official ❤#malenkieludi”, — wrote under the touching photo Loboda, rassekrechen the sex of the baby.
We will remind, Svetlana shows the face of his youngest daughter Tilda, which was a year and four months. No names and the name of her father. In an interview with Ksenia Sobchak Loboda spoke about love for the Till Lindemann, however, did not directly answer the question about their relationship.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter