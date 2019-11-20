“What a thrill”: abandoned by her husband Lolita cut carpet-icon (video)
Banned in Ukraine, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, whose husband Dmitry Ivanov accuses hacking into his email, cut him a gift — a carpet-icon.
Videos Lolita crushes the carpet, published Telegram-channel Mash.
“What a thrill”, — the singer enjoys the fact that the carpet is no longer hanging on her wall.
Attention! The video sounds like profanity!
Lolita in the video refers to her husband and asked to take his gift, saying that he and his friends with this rug you will sweep the streets. “Your friends who call me,”she says.
Note that the carpet-icon Dmitry gave lolita a long time, she often wrote on the background of the stream and took photos for advertising.
Earlier, IBA told intimate details of life with Ivanov.
