What about dangerous diseases shows a lump in the breast
Sometimes after a meal there is a feeling of a lump in his chest, as if something was stuck, although it is known that there is no foreign body there can not be.
About how dangerous this condition, said doctor Sergey Agapkin.
According to him, such symptomatology requires examination because it can be a symptom of dangerous diseases.
— You should start with fibrogastroduodenoscopy to rule out esophagitis, stenosis, diverticula, cancer of the esophagus. It is necessary to survey a thyroid gland and heart, — said the doctor.
Also a lump in the breast can be a symptom of degenerative disc disease, nervous overstrain and diseases of the tonsils.
Gastroscopy (EGD) — a type of endoscopy in which the doctor examines using a special device (gastroscopy), upper gastrointestinal tract (esophagus, of the stomach and duodenum).
Esophagitis — inflammation of the lining of the esophagus expressed as a feeling of discomfort, burning, pain behind the breastbone. As a rule, the disease does not occur by itself, but is a consequence of other diseases of the digestive system, particularly the stomach and intestines.