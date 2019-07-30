What about Voronezh? Zhirinovsky offered to throw burning forests of Siberia bombs
The party odious Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky proposed to deal with large-scale fires in Russia covering over three million hectares, with the help of bombs.
So, the Deputy from the party Yevgeniya Borovikova mentioned world experience fighting fires, proposed to throw fire bomb territory, which would absorb oxygen and suppressed heat sources. “In Sweden, extinguished the forest fire, dropping the bomb on him. The bomb is actively absorbed by the oxygen, inhibiting the heat sources. In China the burning forest also fired special shells. When you hit the ground charge spray mixture, which instantly extinguishes the flame in an area of 1000 square meters. And such bombs with a fire-extinguishing tool developed in the Soviet Union! No money from our government for such actions? And to sponsor military operations in other countries while our own is killed, the money is there?” she writes on his page in social networks.
As previously reported “FACTS”, large-scale fires that destroy forests in Siberia and the far East are visible from space.
