What advice Beyonce and Jay Z gave a young mother Meghan Markle
The other day Meghan Markle on the arm of Prince Harry walked down the red carpet on the square in Leicester Square — the couple attended the premiere of the film “the lion King” in London.
Megan chose to exit is very low-key outfit: a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves (it costs 3 454 pounds, or 273 thousand), shoes Aquazzura and clutch by Gucci.
At the premiere Megan met Jay Z and his wife Beyonce — she recorded the soundtrack to the film. The girls hugged like long know each other and chatted for a while about how hard being a parent. “”The best advice I can give you is always to find time for yourself” — said the new parents Jay-Z. The words of the rapper can be trusted, she and Beyonce have been together for almost 20 years and raising three children!
However, not all of these 20 years was rosy and perfect. In 2017, Beyonce released an album called Lemonade, which is almost plain text said that Jay Z was cheating on her with “Becky with beautiful hair.” A rapper not hide in an interview with The New York Times said: Yes, changed, but the conflict is settled. Maybe Jay and b should have more time to devote to each other.
Megan and Harry also chatted with Elton John and his husband David furnish. By the way, rumor has it that at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Elton sang a song from “the lion King” Circle Of Life.