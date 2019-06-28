What advice would Russian give to your compatriots who come to the U.S.
Americans can find online a lot of information about how to behave when visiting other countries. But they rarely can read about what advice foreigners give each other about visiting the US, because they are mostly not written in English, and according to statistics, only a small percentage of Americans can speak two or more languages. The American edition of Mentalfloss have used Google translator to learn that the Russian suggest to my compatriots who are going to come to the US as tourists or for work.
So, what looks like “American etiquette” from the Russian point of view?
1. Gifts to Americans
Short version: don’t worry about gifts. For Americans, they are not particularly important, and can even cause discomfort. If you make a gift, choose something very Russian, they like it. By the way, you know that bribery in the US illegally? Be careful.
“Gifts: Americans do not expect. On the contrary, an unexpected gift to a business partner can put Americans at a disadvantage. Such things for Americans suggest reciprocity”.
“Business gifts in the United States is unacceptable. Moreover, it often arouses suspicion. The Americans fear that the gift can be regarded as a bribe, and in the United States that is strictly punishable by law.”
What if I just want the samovar? Or one of these amazing hats from Fox — perhaps it would help to improve relations between our business companies.
2. Conversations with American women
Short version: American women are a bit disturbing. They can call the cops if you take too long looking at them. And don’t be gallant, it irritates them.
“Meeting and greeting: men and women usually shake hands. Mutual kissing and kissing ladies ‘ hands is not accepted. In addition, women play an important role in the business. Often they insist to be treated as equals, and not like a lady. In this regard, it is not acceptable to be excessively gallant, and you should avoid personal matters (don’t ask if she’s married)”.
Strange, as the flirt of one nation could be a reason to use pepper spray to another.
3. Social interaction with Americans
Short version: Americans are too timid, by Russian standards, so be gentle. They are offended if you come without an invitation and experience pain, if you just put the phone down, ending the conversation. Oh! And when they say “See you later”, rest assured it’s a lie. In addition, whatever you do, don’t mention the magnetic storm.
“To appear in the house of a business partner without being invited, in the United States is unacceptable. You may be invited to the picnic — if you are familiar a few years and socialize outside of the office. Usually, the invitation will be important this weekend, and don’t need to prepare for something extravagant. All the same, as we do, only with a much smaller amount consumed. Get something sports — ball, badminton, Americans are ardent fans of these things.”
“Americans do not like long introductions, they prefer to go direct to the subject, especially if it’s talking on the phone. In Russia we talk about General topics before moving on to the reason for your call. Conversely, Americans are often surprised Russian habit to quickly end the conversation and hang up. Telephone etiquette in America usually involves the gradual end of the conversation, acceptance of each other and the standard concluding remarks. By the way, “see” should not be taken literally. Courtesy and nothing more”.
“Russian speech patterns often seem abrupt to Americans. Such statements as “You’re wrong”, can be offensive. This can be interpreted as “You lie!”. Therefore it is better to say “I don’t think I can agree with it”.
“When the Americans say they can put a foot on a nearby chair, or even on the table. They can cross your legs so that one leg lay on the opposite knee. In American culture it is considered to be the acceptable norm, but often causes irritation in other countries.”
“You must not discuss their health unless visiting a friend in the hospital. What looks like concern, can be considered as invasion of privacy, lack of tact. You must have some excuse, to show an interest in their health. Don’t ask about the influence of magnetic storms (few Americans know what it is) on their health”.
4. American optimism
Short version: these people can’t stop smiling. They don’t want to hear about your problems, because it causes them to stop smiling. “Survival” in a difficult situation makes you a hero in the US, it simply means that you are not lucky, but not enough to die.
“Americans and Russians say different things when faced with the same situation. Seeing a man fallen in the street, Americans will ask: “are you all right?”. The Russian asks: “are You sick?”. We see the victim of the incident; they see survivors. Survivors are perceived as heroes. Where we say: “No pain!”, they say, “Hold on.” We are discussing the problem. They discuss issues and items on the agenda”.
“Us etiquette prohibits to discuss life challenges or to share difficulties with other people. Joint experience in this country can only relate to positive emotions, no sorrows and disappointments. In the US, you complain only to friends, and then, in the most extreme cases. A serious problem is only for close friends and relatives.
“However, it would be wrong to assume that Americans with their smiles create the illusion of prosperity, and that their smiles Shine with a false joy. This is not so. Americans — a nation that truly feels happy. People get used to smiling from the cradle, so they don’t pretend to be cheerful. The desire for a successful happy life instilled in them since childhood.”