What age starts ageing and how to prolong the period of youth
The determination of the age in which the aging process is one of “eternal” themes for future scientific research. Here is a new theory scientists: aging starts after age 50.
The most popular in science the concept of aging is. Until about 20-22 years of a person grows, then comes the period when the body as possible and trying to maintain the protective function, they protect you from developing life-threatening diseases, and somewhere in the 55-60 years, the protective mechanisms have been significantly weakened and increases the probability of severe age-related diseases and other changes at the DNA level, associated with aging.
New data on the nature of aging was awarded to the scientists from the USA, Finland and the UK, studied in the framework of the joint project activity of the genes in samples of muscle and brain of people aged 20 to 90 years. As a result, they came to the conclusion that “the turning point” signifying the start of the aging mechanisms in the body, it happens at the average age of 50-55 years.
According to scientists, about 50 years old in the human body there is one picture of gene, and then another. They admit that at this age the measures taken to slow down aging, can be really effective.
What do the experts suggest to do to slow aging? First of all, to reduce the amount of food consumed and calories. They note that the vast majority of centenarians differ in the consumption of small amounts of food and harmony.
Also one of the most effective ways to counter aging in their view is the prevention of weakness. Weakness, muscular, emotional (fatigue, decreased cognitive function), bone related bone mineral density loss — all this makes people less active, less mobile, and thus accelerates aging. To resist this, it is important to be physically active every day.
The researchers note that the resistance to aging, play a major role the quality of sleep. If you systematically go to bed after midnight, in the body can intensify the synthesis of one of the proteins that contribute to atherosclerosis. As a consequence, there is accelerated destruction of the walls of blood vessels and increases the risk of heart problems, strokes and heart attacks.
In order to look young, you need to go to sleep before 23.00, noted scientific experts.