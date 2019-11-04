What American cemetery different from ours: the experience of an immigrant

Author YouTube channel Arseny Khristenko walked through the cemetery in the USA and compared it with the domestic — it was a lot.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

The American cemetery is very different from ours, Russian. The first thing that catches the eye: there are no large tombstones, buildings, crosses, as is the case with us.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Under these small plates, judging by the distance between them, buried people, whose bodies were cremated.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Interestingly, the place for burial is situated among the hills on the ventilated areas. It’s like a metaphor of what the soul of a deceased person, if it exists, disperses wind in the nature. Due to this movement there is no sadness or discouragement.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

The cemetery is a crane next to an urn for flowers, all neat and beautiful.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

And here is a nice place with a lawn, flowerbed and place to sit. Looks like it’s not sad, but simply as part of life.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

You can look at the figure of American President Abraham Lincoln, who was known for having abolished slavery in the United States is the greatest event in the history of the country.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

His monument is decorated very nice and Patriotic.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

In what cemetery you can still see deer?

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

We came to the mosaic, which tells the story of the United States: on each picture you can tell the whole episode. It’s very touching, and most importantly — infinitely Patriotic.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Went to Church, but it is closed today. This is a common Catholic Church, very quiet and not provocative. Although I dome is superficially like, but this architecture special neat.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Cemetery in America, I have not associated with something sad, maybe this is the American cemetery — of course, it is not the only one.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Are in the United States and children’s cemetery, it is very strange to see: there are many toys, children’s crafts, and this place causes great sorrow and pain. And here is more like a Park where you can come, something to think about.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Arseny Khristenko

I think it is very beautiful.

