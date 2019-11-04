What American cemetery different from ours: the experience of an immigrant
Author YouTube channel Arseny Khristenko walked through the cemetery in the USA and compared it with the domestic — it was a lot.
The American cemetery is very different from ours, Russian. The first thing that catches the eye: there are no large tombstones, buildings, crosses, as is the case with us.
Under these small plates, judging by the distance between them, buried people, whose bodies were cremated.
Interestingly, the place for burial is situated among the hills on the ventilated areas. It’s like a metaphor of what the soul of a deceased person, if it exists, disperses wind in the nature. Due to this movement there is no sadness or discouragement.
The cemetery is a crane next to an urn for flowers, all neat and beautiful.
And here is a nice place with a lawn, flowerbed and place to sit. Looks like it’s not sad, but simply as part of life.
You can look at the figure of American President Abraham Lincoln, who was known for having abolished slavery in the United States is the greatest event in the history of the country.
His monument is decorated very nice and Patriotic.
In what cemetery you can still see deer?
We came to the mosaic, which tells the story of the United States: on each picture you can tell the whole episode. It’s very touching, and most importantly — infinitely Patriotic.
Went to Church, but it is closed today. This is a common Catholic Church, very quiet and not provocative. Although I dome is superficially like, but this architecture special neat.
Cemetery in America, I have not associated with something sad, maybe this is the American cemetery — of course, it is not the only one.
Are in the United States and children’s cemetery, it is very strange to see: there are many toys, children’s crafts, and this place causes great sorrow and pain. And here is more like a Park where you can come, something to think about.
I think it is very beautiful.