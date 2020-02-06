What amount of migrant workers transferred to Ukraine in 2019
According to the calculations of the National Bank of Ukraine, at the end of 2019 Ukrainian labour migrants transferred to Ukraine $12 billion.
About it reported in a press-service of the NBU in response to the request hromadske.
“A favorable situation on the foreign exchange market throughout most of last year determined consistently high volumes of receipts from labor migrants (about us $12 billion)”, — stated in the message of the national Bank.
They point out that remittances significantly reduce the rate of foreign currency in 2019. So, in December the dollar fell to 23.2 UAH — 5 UAH ($0,2) since the beginning of last year.
However, in early 2020, the exchange rate began to grow. The devaluation of the hryvnia the national Bank explained the demand for foreign currency among importers and low volume of sales of foreign currency by exporters due to receipt of VAT refund.
For the first three quarters 2019 labour migrants transferred to Ukraine $8.74 billion, of which $2.82 billion made up transfers from Poland.