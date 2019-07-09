What and how look on YouTube — study
Only 0.64% YouTube videos gaining over 100,000 views
The founder of the search service Pex to Grow Turek wrote a column about the content-the YouTube trends reports Ain.ua.
The survey is compiled based on public data until 31 December 2018, is available to third-party search API service.
The author cites statistics YouTube in numbers. The video has 5.2 billion uploaded videos, one billion hours of content, 29 trillion views, 250 likes and dislikes allowed billion and 33 billion review (as of December 31, 2018).
One of the key YouTube metrics — the number of downloadable content. Now on video hosting upload more than 621 hours of video every minute or more than 10 hours every second.
The average length of the rollers increases. Now it has reached 15 minutes.
The number of uploaded videos already not increased as rapidly. In 2018 the users have added 1.3 billion videos, by 2021 the rate will reach 1.5 billion.
Also YouTube videos are divided by categories. By default, the search engine assigns all tags videos People and blogs — if desired, the user must change it manually on one of the available options.
As the analysis of Pex, the fastest growing section is in-game content in 2019 it needs to get ahead of People and blogs. Rapidly falling section Other and share music.
In this case, the musical content is the most popular in the average number of views and the shortest duration. But the replay lasted for 24 min and watch them much worse.
If you look at the video category, in terms of return on investment, that entertainment content and music — great for YouTube category. They occupy a relatively small proportion of movies, but generate a lot of hits. So, songs and videos only 5% of the total content, but they brought 20% of all hits.
However, only 0.64% of YouTube videos gaining over 100,000 views. 91% of videos looking at least 1000 times. These 0,64% of videos accounted for 81,6% of all the hits that YouTube gets. If YouTube at some point removed the remaining 99,36% of the video, you’d save a lot of money and has kept a key source of profit.