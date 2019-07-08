What are the benefits of eating berries
Scientists from Germany spoke about the benefits of eating berries. Among the useful properties: impact on the cardiovascular system and the immune system.
A few years ago, scientists from Harvard school of public health said that the consumption of strawberries or blueberries once a week reduces the risk of heart attack in the middle one-third. The work of the experts from Boston also confirmed that supplementing the diet with two types of this product improves memory in the long term. However, a clear causal relationship with such observational studies is not proven.
According to experts, the health effects of berries are primarily due to their high content of phytochemical substances called bioflavonoids. They are found in many plants, giving flowers and fruits of intense red, purple or blue in color. It is proved that these natural compounds have anti-inflammatory and protective properties. A particularly useful group are the anthocyanins, the antioxidant. They protect from free radical damage and is able to repair damaged body cells. This applies to more dark varieties.
“In principle, all edible berries are good. Blueberry strengthens the immune system and reduces the level of lipids in the blood. Strawberry contains a lot of vitamin C even more than oranges. In addition, they are high in folic acid, iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Also, blackberries are rich in vitamins. It differs the high content of Mg, Ca and K. the Tea leaves from the berries helps with gastro-intestinal diseases. No less useful: cranberry, sea buckthorn, Aronia, acai and Barbados cherry”, — said the scientists.