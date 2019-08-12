What are the factors that “kill” the youth and beauty
As long as you can stay young and blooming is the dream of every woman. Not the last role in this is the protein collagen. Thanks to it the skin remains supple and taut. It is a mistake to think you can find it only in the composition of miracle creams, because main source is the food. Dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippova on the page in Instagram spoke about the role of collagen in the aging process and the factors affecting its production.
The collagen in the skin is synthesized by special cells – fibroblasts. This synthesis occurs in the dermal layer. With age the cells of our body gradually lose their ability to produce collagen in sufficient, and our skin loses its elasticity.
In addition to age-related changes, there are still factors that adversely affect collagen synthesis:
- dehydration
- Smoking and alcohol abuse
- ultraviolet (protect your face from the sun!)
- constant stress and poor sleep
- nutrition, poor protein products
The abuse of sugar and sugar-containing products, by the way, flagella damage collagen in the skin and it ages faster.
Besides the skin, reduced collagen synthesis and suffer our joints, cartilage, ligaments.
Cream with collagen works only on the surface of the skin, creating a protective film. To collagen got inside, to eat it. But that’s not a fact, eaten/drunk to get collagen into the skin or into joints. Collagen breaks down into amino acids, then the body itself “collects” from something more need! Skin is not a priority.