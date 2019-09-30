What are the health benefits of responsible consumption of cheese
Scientists told about the health benefits of responsible consumption of cheese. It protects man from cardiovascular diseases and reduces the level of salt in the body.
Researchers found that people who regularly eat cheese, have less heart disease and lower blood pressure. This conclusion was made after conducting pilot studies.
For the experiment, researchers recruited 11 people and asked them to adhere to certain diets for 8 days. The first diet included the introduction in the diet of foods with low salt content and the exclusion of dairy products. The second diet was to eat foods low in salt and a large amount of cheese. In the third diet had the diet to make foods high in salt and completely abandon milk products. And on the fourth the scheme it was necessary to eat foods with a high content of sodium chloride and a lot of cheese.
Scientists have demonstrated the limits: a low sodium – 1,500 mg a day, high content – 5500 mg per day. Consumption of cheese during the second and fourth options – not less than 170 grams per day. After 8 days of experimental diets, scientists have assessed the state of cardiovascular system of volunteers.
It turned out that after a diet with high salt content and not eating dairy products, blood vessel function was impaired. But after eating large quantities of salty foods and cheese, the condition of the vessels remained normal.
This was the evidence that the introduction in the diet of cheese is a protective barrier for the body against excessive amounts of salt. Scientists believe that cheese is so good for the orgasm, thanks to the antioxidants within its composition.