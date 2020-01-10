What are the losses of Ukraine from the launch of the Turkish stream
In the Naftogaz of Ukraine believe that Ukraine should be less dependent on income from the transit
Ukraine will annually receive 450 million UAH due to the launch of Turkish stream. This was announced by Director of the Operator GTS Sergey Makogon at a press conference on 9 January.
“Unfortunately we lost the volumes. And we should expect that they will not return. Therefore, we must be less dependent on the revenues from transit,” — said the Executive Director of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko.
- Earlier in OGTS said that in 2020, due to the launch of the Turkish stream, the reduction of gas transit through Ukraine will be about 15 billion cubic meters.
- On 8 January in Istanbul, the presidents of Russia and Turkey has launched the Turkish stream.
Turkish stream is one of many pipelines that Russia built to bypass Ukraine. His strip started in 2017. The pipeline runs under the Black sea and connects Russia with the European part of Turkey and is next to the border with Greece. It will supply gas to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. The project cost is estimated at $7 billion.