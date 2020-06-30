What are the options of health insurance for those who have lost their jobs
Tens of millions of Americans have been added to the unemployed in recent months, as the pandemic COVID-19 has caused the unprecedented decline in the economy means that many workers probably also have lost their health insurance. About this and not just Fox Business.
More than 50% of Americans receive health insurance through their employer. Since mid-March, about 47 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. A recent analysis showed that over the last two weeks of March, 3.5 million workers have lost their insurance.
If you are among the dismissed employees, be sure to check insurance benefits as the insurance coverage may last until the end of the month.
There are other options for employees who have lost insurance coverage.
If you are eligible for Medicaid, you can qualify for a plan on the marketplace of the affordable care Act maintenance. Persons whose expected income in 2020 fell between 100 and 400 percent of the Federal poverty level (for individuals, that is, from $12 490 $960 49) may qualify for benefits on your insurance premiums.
If you are eligible for insurance coverage based on your spouse, you may not be able to get a lower spending plan, based on your income. When applying for health insurance through the marketplace you will need to specify the expected compensation for unemployment as income.
According to the Kaiser family Foundation, the average cost of ACA plan is $331 per month for the lowest level.
Under current law, people who lose jobs and insurance from the employer are eligible for a special enrollment period through ObamaCare, but must provide evidence that they have lost their insurance coverage. As a rule, they must apply within 60 days after a job loss.
Twelve States — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, new York, Rhode island, Vermont and Washington — and the district of Columbia have established special enrollment periods so that people could get insurance.
Another option for those who can afford it, is COBRA or Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. This generally allows workers in companies of 20 or more employees to extend their coverage for up to 18 months after job loss.
