What are the salaries given to the workers of the main occupations in different States
Due to the fact that a number of US States removes the limitations due to the coronavirus, and it is expected that in the following weeks will all follow their example, many workers who are laid off due to coronavirus, going back to work. Despite the fact that mortality from COVID-19, is expected to rise in the next month, workers face the same painful reality faced by key workers during the crisis: back to work and to risk their health or stay home and not get paid. This writes GOBankingRates.
Using wage data Bureau of labor statistics, GOBankingRates analyzed more than a dozen major jobs to find out how much each employee receives in different States. It is clear that when it comes to payment, “main” does not always mean “equal”.
Dentists — the highest paid profession, considered in this study — the average salary in the country in the amount of $155 600. Other important jobs, such as fast-food workers and workers in child-care do not receive even $12 per hour.
Although it is not surprising that jobs with higher requirements in education are accompanied by higher salary, it is interesting to note which jobs are considered essential and also a large discrepancy in pay for many of these professions, some of which are among the most dangerous jobs.
CA
Pharmacists:
- Average annual salary: $148 270
- Average hourly salary: $of 71.28
Employees of fast food and cashiers:
- Average annual salary: $25 960
- Average hourly salary: $12,48
Veterinarians:
- Average annual salary: $107 880
- Average hourly salary: $51,86
Officers correctional officers and jailers:
- Average annual salary: $79 930
- Average hourly salary: $38,43
Police:
- Average annual salary: $108 840
- Average hourly salary: $52,33
Postal service:
- Average annual salary: $64 400
- Average hourly salary: $30,96
Dentists:
- Average annual salary: $137 420
- Average hourly salary: $66,07
Registered nurses:
- Average annual salary: $110 620
- Average hourly salary: $53,18
Aides at home:
- Average annual salary: $26 170
- Average hourly salary: $12,58
Bank tellers:
- Average annual salary: $33 860
- Average hourly salary: $16,28
Warehouse employees:
- Average annual salary: $29 670
- Average hourly salary: $was 14.27
Primary school teacher:
- Average annual salary: $83 360
Middle school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $80 130
High school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $87 120
Workers on care of children:
- Average annual salary: $27 940
- Average hourly salary: $of 13.43
FL
Pharmacists:
- Average annual salary: $123 450
- Average hourly salary: $59,35
Employees of fast food and cashiers:
- Average annual salary: $20 030
- Average hourly salary: $9,63
Veterinarians:
- Average annual salary: $90 620
- Average hourly salary: $43,57
Officers correctional officers and jailers:
- Average annual salary: $38 400
- Average hourly salary: $of 18.46
Police:
- Average annual salary: $58 380
- Average hourly salary: $28,07
Postal service:
- Average annual salary: $52 950
- Average hourly salary: $of 25.46
Dentists:
- Average annual salary: $152 460
- Average hourly salary: $73,30
Registered nurses:
- Average annual salary: $65 830
- Average hourly salary: $RB 31.65
Aides at home:
- Average annual salary: $23 330
- Average hourly salary: $11,22
Bank tellers:
- Average annual salary: $33 590
- Average hourly wage: $16.15 in
Warehouse employees:
- Average annual salary: $25 730
- Average hourly salary: $of 12.37
Primary school teacher:
- Average annual salary: $53 540
Middle school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $54 750
High school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $55 620
Workers on care of children:
- Average annual salary: $22 610
- Average hourly salary: $with 10.87
Il
Pharmacists:
- Average annual salary: $129 310
- Average hourly salary: $of 62.17
The employees of fast food and cashiers:
- Average annual salary: $22 230
- Average hourly salary: $10,69
Veterinarians:
- Average annual salary: $95 750
- Average hourly salary: $46,03
Officers correctional officers and jailers:
- Average annual salary: $59 460
- Average hourly salary: $28,59
Police and Sheriff:
- Average annual salary: $85 070
- Average hourly salary: $of 40.90
Postal service:
- Average annual salary: $54 040
- Average hourly salary: $25,98
Dentists:
- Average annual salary: $170 790
- Average hourly salary: $82,11
Registered nurse:
- Average annual salary: $71 620
- Average hourly salary: $34,43
Aides at home:
- Average annual salary: $25 470
- Average hourly salary: $12,25
Bank tellers:
- Average annual salary: $31 500
- Average hourly salary: $15,14
Warehouse employees:
- Average annual salary: $27 450
- Average hourly salary: $13,20
Primary school teacher:
- Average annual salary: $60 250
Middle school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $60 470
High school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $69 610
Workers on care of children:
- Average annual salary: $23 220
- Average hourly salary: $11,16
New Jersey
Pharmacists:
- Average annual salary: $119 840
- Average hourly salary: $57,62
The employees of fast food and cashiers:
- Average annual salary: $21 560
- Average hourly salary: $10,37
Veterinarians:
- Average annual salary: $118 630
- Average hourly salary: $57,03
Officers correctional officers and jailers:
- Average annual salary: $71 270
- Average hourly salary: $34,26
Police:
- Average annual salary: $88 130
- Average hourly salary: $42,37
Postal service:
- Average annual salary: $63 010
- Average hourly salary: $of 30.29
Dentists:
- Average annual salary: $158 770
- Average hourly salary: $76,33
Registered nurse:
- Average annual salary: $83 920
- Average hourly salary: $40,35
Aides at home:
- Average annual salary: $25 400
- Average hourly wage: $12, and 21
Bank tellers:
- Average annual salary: $34 030
- Average hourly salary: $16,36
Warehouse employees:
- Average annual salary: $26 590
- Average hourly salary: $12,79
Primary school teacher:
- Average annual salary: $69 340
Middle school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $71 650
High school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $76 910
Workers on care of children:
- Average annual salary: $26 180
- The average hourly wage of $12.59
New York
Pharmacists:
- Average annual salary: $630 124
- Average hourly salary: $59,92
The employees of fast food and cashiers:
- Average annual salary: $26 410
- Average hourly salary: $12,70
Veterinarians:
- Average annual salary: $112 520
- Average hourly salary: $54,10
Officers correctional officers and jailers:
- Average annual salary: $64 250
- Average hourly salary: $30,89
Police:
- Average annual salary: $80 540
- Average hourly wages: $38 and 72
Postal service:
- Average annual salary: $55 240
- Average hourly salary: $of 26.56
Dentists:
- Average annual salary: $140 280
- Average hourly salary: $67,44
Registered nurses:
- Average annual salary: $87 330
- Average hourly salary: $of 41.99
Aides at home:
- Average annual salary: $27 910
- Average hourly salary: $13,42
Bank tellers:
- Average annual salary: $33 290
- Average hourly salary: $16,01
Warehouse employees:
- Average annual salary: $27 680
- Average hourly wage: $for 13, 31
Primary school teacher:
- Average annual salary: $79 220
Middle school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $85 390
High school teachers:
- Average annual salary: $85 050
Workers on care of children:
- Average annual salary: $28 240
- Average hourly salary: $13.58 in
