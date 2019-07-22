What are the signs of the Zodiac season of Leo from JULY 22 to AUGUST 23 will bring changes and unforgettable moments of life
The long-awaited season of the Lion, and with it a period of active rest, fun, energy recovery and slightly disturbing behavior and status.
The season a Lion will endow the rebellious spirit of the many signs of the Zodiac, fill you with new ideas and desires, and make way towards the goal very easy and quick.
The energy of Leo is limitless and it is often too strong for the other characters. If you are worried about what awaits you in this month, tune in an active period, since the transition from relaxed summer days to intense activity will be too quick and not everyone will be ready to such turn of events.
Some Zodiac signs are more severe than others will feel the powerful energy of a Lion on it, and it will give them a wonderful change in my life.
The fire of love and romance breaks out in a real forest fire in this season for the Rams, and Goats. Whatever is going on inside of you, the season of the Lion will triple emotional distress and a small spark to turn into a real flame, as soon as you meet a new person his life, and perhaps restore the old relationship, which lasted somewhere in the depths of your soul.
You will be creative and enterprising. Go with the flow, enjoy the power, love and joy that you will be granted.
Active, cheerful and charismatic will be this season, Gemini and Sagittarians. Something inside you will crave for adventure, travel, something new and unknown. You may be surprised to find that you have global goals that affect all aspects of your life.
All your ideas will be successful, and the desire to change your life to be easy implemented, but first well spend this magical season and make the required amount of energy and excitement. Go cozy and warm place because this place is suitable for you. Treat yourself to a magical stay, at least for a few days.
These leaders and kings of the provisions will be in its season, the Lions. It’s your time to Shine and dazzle everyone around you with its brilliance and greatness. Everyone is looking at you and your life is a blank canvas, anything you draw will occur.
Focus on all your goals this month, because the universe works just as hard to ensure that all of your dreams come true. Plant your seeds now and come winter, you will reap the fruits of prosperity.
Enjoy the happiness that comes to you because you really deserve it, suggest the stars of Libra and Taurus. Take advantage of all opportunities to participate in public events, because now is the time to establish contacts.
You will find new friends with the people who will have significant value in your life, and you will never regret the fact that they are near you. Open world and observe the growing and blooming of your inner circle, how your life changes and opportunities.
You will climb the corporate ladder as quickly the Scorpions that you will get dizzy. You realize your importance and value in the workplace, so be prepared to see as expanding your horizons. Think of how you can rise above, and if you think that you deserve this raise, don’t be afraid to ask him.
Believe me, you don’t ask for much, just asking you about what you deserve. Take the idea that you’re going to go far and continue to move forward. Once it is firmly formed in your mind, changes will not be forthcoming.
You give all your energy, Aquarius, when you enter into a relationship, so you will reconsider your relationship with people during this season of the Lion. Your self-esteem will grow, you will understand that you stand and begin to look for people that are as loyal as you, and are willing to make sacrifices for the sake of a healthy relationship.
You understand that you need a balance between how much you are willing to give and how much you actually get in return. Don’t be afraid to voice what you really want because it will keep your relationship healthy and happy. Be sure your life will be much better, and the season of the Lion will add bright colors and emotions.
The season of Leo — a time of glitz and glamor, so be careful not to overexert yourself. Enjoy everything that can offer this time, and then you’ll be fully prepared for the season of Virgo.