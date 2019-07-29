What are the signs of the zodiac the new Moon of August 1 will bring the wind of change happy
The new moon in the last month of summer will pass through the constellation Leo, and therefore we should all be prepared for the fact that many will play in society, their roles with zeal.
So this hot month will confirm that each of us has a special role. So is it time to come up with and implement, implement the most vivid dreams and desires into reality. And this new moon will bring to life some of us happy change.
Planet ready to open a corridor change for the better and show the way to happiness. The main thing is not to miss the chance to use all opportunities and are not afraid to live a new life, believing in yourself and your strength.
Because the only way to let go of old problems and start truly a new life. The universe will be favorable to some members of the zodiacal circle, the end of summer will gently blow in the wind happy change.
The August new moon will bring the Lions a lot of positive emotions and important events. They will certainly be able to find new useful contacts and even find your soulmate. No major action in the business sector to take them is not recommended, it is better to strengthen the existing position.
But August will be a very productive period. And every decision, every action taken will carry the lions to happiness will become a brick in the wall changes for the better. The universe decided that they deserved the chance to move on to a new phase of life that’s sure to be better than before.
The main thing is not to miss your chance and do not lose the opportunity to change everything because of impulsive and selfish behavior. It is in late summer so it is important to pay attention to their friends and family.
Virgo in the middle of summer started to work on their internal problems, to get rid of old phobias and attitudes. August will be no exception, because they have already tried and realized that life become brighter and happier.
Besides it gave the opportunity to change their lives, to become better and to do more colorful the world around them. Already tasted the feeling of happiness, they are not ready to go back to a past life and safely rig, because they are so hard the wind is blowing happy change.
In addition, a virgin met their second halves and perhaps, very soon, they will have a holiday, because they are already ready to tie their relationship vows and immerse yourself in family life, which for so long dreamed of.
The universe decided to send the Scales the wind happy change and to give enough strength and energy so they can achieve the desired.
New and interesting work, self-development and aspiration only forward the Scales will bring major changes. They will be able to fully feel happy, gut feel has its purpose and a breath of new life.
Forward and only forward, that is the motto of the Weights in the last hot summer month. Especially since the house is all well and established, works as a mechanism of quality hours.
Life archers to become better and better, they already feel solid ground under my feet, the more that things in business field become better and better. And thanks to the forces of the cosmos in the direction of Sagittarius in late summer the wind blows too happy change. No more stress, only motivation, achievement goals and establish a life.
Sagittarius is an incredible opportunity to make their lives better, and they will certainly take advantage of it, because how could it be otherwise? Many Sagittarians can suddenly notice that the relationship does not bind them, and Vice versa, the beloved covers of the front and gives the opportunity to widely spread its wings and fly to happiness, doing what he loved.