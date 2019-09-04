What awaits the world in 2020: there were predictions of astrologers
The famous Russian astrologer Pavel Globa has presented the vision 2020.
In Russia in the end of 2020, will begin a new thirty-year cycle, during which the country can expect positive changes, but they will be very painful.
In 2020 the United States will hold presidential elections, the results of which may subsequently affect the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and this is possible only under the new President. The alignment of political forces in the country could change significantly.
Britain will accelerate its exit from the European Union.
According to astrology, China will retain its leadership in world trade, and until 2027.
Very vague Globa prediction for the rest of the world: in the US may be a new President and significantly change the balance of political forces, the UK will accelerate its exit from the European Union, China will retain its leadership in world trade, and until 2027.
The famous Russian astrologer Svetlana Dragan believes that 2020 will be a time of change, which will entail a change of values.
Dragan believes that in 2020 there will be new political leaders and social movements that oppose the existing government.
According to the astrologer, this year will be the beginning of changes in politics, economy and spiritual life of the people. The formation of the economy will be on more humane principles.
Personally for the President of the United States, the astrologer predicts nothing good, because according to her, Donald trump will be in a vulnerable position. He will have to seek support among the American elite. US influence in the world will weaken.
The European Union will be faced with a growing refugee problem.
Astrologer Vlad Ross believes that Russia will collapse and the change of leadership of the country.
He also promised the emergence in Ukraine of a prophet who will help the population to have a bad time.
In 2020, he said, will begin the rise in Ukraine.
Michael Levin calls the 2020 starting point for the beginning of changes in all spheres of life.
Levin believes that next year the role of President of the Russian Federation will weaken. The astrologer did not rule out an early departure of the head of state and the end of conservative rule. In the period from 2020 to 2022 in the country are expected changes in the management structure.