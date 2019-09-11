What awaits us in September-December 2019: forecast Vasilisa Volodya
Vasilisa Volodina made a detailed horoscope for the end of 2019, with a breakdown of all the secret signs of the stars. The astrologer told what events await us in the fall and early winter.
Of course, that changes in these four months, each will have its own, purely personal. And it is better to plan on using personal astrological forecast for 2019. We talk about universal change, and larger events that create a slow planet.
Pluto
The slowest planet, provoking passion and a lot of stress that go into the final result. Life under the influence of Pluto is changing entirely. Planet translates quantity into quality, changes things, brings to life the new replace the old. What warns us astrologer? That in the coming months, it will need processing. Everything that held you in its entirety, strained to the limit, Scarecrow, now require attention and detail. The action of Pluto is particularly acute feel Capricorns, Aquarians, Libra, Aries, Cancers and Lions.
September-October: Pluto is towed on the spot. He is stationary. Escalates all the things that pulled you to the bottom, but you managed to escape. Wait for resolution of complicated and difficult situations. Pluto will show the path of development, all tortured and haunted, will become apparent and solvable. It’s not always pleasant, but it’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.
November: the last time you played plucinska events, which were in January and August of this year.
Neptune
The mysterious deceiver Neptune pushes us to be creative and unity with the people, makes to be kinder. He does not give a definition, blurs the lines of perception, but gives the understanding that life is fluid, changeable and chaotic. Neptune teaches us that the situation could spiral out of control, and life sometimes requires too much effort. Even a high degree of patience and awareness of each decision is not enough, to get things going uphill. Many Neptune disappoint: dreams don’t come true, expectations for the year will be overstated, plans unrealized. What to do? To change the dream for the new and not lose faith in the best.
In the Wake of the influence of Neptune will come of illusion, deception, error, suspended, but at the same time and the enthusiasm, love, creative impulses.
September: astrologer predicts a repeat of events in March and April 2019. If in these months you lied to someone, you can cheat again. If that’s what you wanted this time, be prepared that life will adjust the dreams, and the mistakes made in March and April, the risk vplyt again. But it’s also the return of the creative impulse and the possibilities of revelation.
November-December: Neptune is stalling that means the return of past achievements or the emergence of new desires, ideas, plans and undertakings.
Uranium
Uranus brings in martial status, our ambitions, the desire to act and thirst for freedom. He is also responsible for changes, new technology, sudden emergency, an unusual coincidence. Many have to understand for what purpose they are trying. Worsen the theme of survival: either you adapt to the new conditions or lose. The influence of Uranus is a kind of psychological pressure, which creates an underlying sense of threat of stability: we are aware of all the events, equating them unfortunately. You must maintain a positive attitude, not to fall into panic and not drowning in doubt.
September: Uranus will repeat the events in June and July 2019. If you want to change, then in September the situation will repeat.
October: rewind to the events of may-June 2019.
November: bring a repetition of what has happened to you in the middle of may 2019.
December: illumination changes, the initiatives that are visiting you April-may, played again.
Saturn
Saturn is a social planet, which sets the main situation. He “hits it on the nose” and shows us weakness, but at the same time clarifies strengths, showing that we can. At the end of the year, we will have to recognize the limits of their abilities and to play by the rules. Saturn draws our attention to an important topic: how we can live and work under the pressure of circumstances, calm it relate to the difficulties that meet the requirements of the world, withstanding any limitations. In a sense, the planet prepares many of the durability test. It will be ordinary difficulties, the main thing — to exercise restraint and consistency in each step and in each restriction the pros.
September: the return of the situation Jan. If at the beginning of the year you are faced with a limitation, excess liability, then the Saturn hurt your horoscope and to a greater extent will affect the outcome of coming events.
October: develops the motifs of August this year
November: duplicates the events of February and July 2019.
December: repeat of may and June 2019.
Jupiter
In astrology Jupiter is the planet of great opportunities, he gives a thirst to expand the boundaries of influence, knowledge, and capabilities. At the end of 2019, he will tell us what we get from life, what is the result of our actions. Filled with dreams, plans for the future and, best of all, will bring financial bonuses and large cash flows.
September: the repetition of the events of June-July. Astrologer said: if you get something from living in these months (opportunities, money, success) expect recharge — Jupiter clearly has affected your horoscope.
October: becomes a mirror of may-June 2019.
November: bring the events of April.
December: this month Jupiter enters a new Sign and, therefore, will attract new events.