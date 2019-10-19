What breaches may indicate chest pain?
Sudden chest pain is an alarming symptom, it can indicate a heart attack, as well as problems with the esophagus or the nervous system. Experts told, what violations can cause pain in the chest.
Here is the story of a patient who survived a heart attack. He felt his heart begin to beat faster, and then a dull but strong pain in the chest. The resulting pressure in the chest was so large that he could barely breathe. A sense of suffocation, the face appeared cold sweat, felt nausea.
It happened on the street. The man collapsed, passers-by called an ambulance. Diagnostics showed problems with the heart.
According to the specialist in internal medicine and gastroenterology, medical clinic II, Helios-Kliniken Krefeld Thomas Freeling, a heart attack requires fast action. When severe pain in the chest correct is to check the presence of. Three other possible causes of chest pain that require acute treatment, are automatically checked at the time of diagnosis of a heart attack: doctors examine, whether inflamed heart muscle, are pulmonary embolism, or pneumothorax, where air escapes from the lungs into the chest. All of these factors are dangerous for human life.
In the case of other possible causes of chest pain doctors have more time to diagnose. One of the common causes of this phenomenon — the problem of reflux, in which stomach acid enters the esophagus and causes pain. A feeling perhaps, because the heart and esophagus in the body supplied by the same nerves.
In addition, strong spasms in the esophagus, which can cause pain in the chest, in some cases due to viral diseases, biliary colic or inflamed pancreas.
Also cause severe chest pain can the following violations:
- degenerative diseases of the spine;
- rheumatism;
- compression of the nerve root, in which the intervertebral disc presses on a nerve root of the spinal cord;
- shingles;
- mental disorders – panic attacks, depression
Thomas frieling says that doctors are often unable to clearly interpret the chest pain. In particular, he observed the patients with heart attack who were referred to the hospital with complaints of chest pain, and who have the cardiologist finds a heart reasons for such pain. In turn, patients whose chest pain is not associated with heart, shaped are not sent to the concerned offices to get appropriate treatment. Subsequently, such patients again and again find themselves in the emergency wards. Their chest pain may seem threatening, which affects the quality of people’s lives, and also causes additional costs from the healthcare system.
As for patients in whom the chest pain has a mental cause, they according to Freeling the most are often not receiving the care they need in the form of psychotherapy.