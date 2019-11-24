What can be advantageous to buy on cyber Monday-2019: expert advice
It is projected that this holiday season sales will reach $1.1 trillion, and the average shopper expects to spend over $1 000, according to the National retail Federation. A large part of this money will be spent on cyber Monday, which in 2019 will take place on 2 December. Writes about this Grow.
It is expected that sales will increase by 18.9% compared to 2018 and reach $9.4 billion
Cyber Monday is interesting because in this day, tend to offer more deals than on Black Friday.
The researchers expect that a wide range of discounts will make more than 68 million people to shop cyber Monday this year. Tempting that you have nowhere to go and generally get off the couch, the main discounts
Here’s what the experts suggest to buy on this day.
Clothing
“Without a doubt, clothing is one of the best shopping of the cyber Monday sales that you can make,” says Christine McGrath, an expert on shopping Offers.com.
Old Navy will offer a 50% discount on everything, only online, on 1 and 2 December. Nordstrom will do discounts on certain goods, including shoes Sam Edelman, which will be sold at $77,90 is $129,95, and the bag is Marc Jacobs — $149,97 instead of $395.
Black Friday discounts are more specific. In cyber Monday retail clothing retailers frequently offer discounts of 25% to 50% on the entire range.
Laptops
“Lenovo, HP and Dell sold very well in cyber Monday sales, says McGrath. — Still, at Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad will cost $349 instead of $500. Target HP 11,6″ Chromebook will cost half the price after discounts — $99,99 instead of at $199.99. And Best Buy Dell laptop with 15.6-inch will go on sale at a price of $279,99 instead of the usual $449,99”.
As with any electronics, be sure to check the model and brand, says McGrath: “A discount may be associated with poor products.”
Travel
Expect big discounts on airfares, hotels and attractions. Discounts on flights vary greatly depending on destination and dates, but “if you can fly at any time to receive the discount, you can save on vacation over 50%,” says McGrath.
Some hotels already advertise their discounts. For example, cyber Monday in the Peninsula Chicago will offer a 30% discount on accommodation on any day during the period from 15 December to 30 April.
However, according to the study, the Tuesday after thanksgiving, also known as “Tuesday tours” actually offers more discounts to popular tourist destinations such as Tokyo, Rome and Reykjavik. For example, a round-trip ticket to Tokyo obhodyatsya on average 57% cheaper when you buy on the Tuesday after thanksgiving.