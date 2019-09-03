What can I eat before workout and what after was told by the experts
The main goal of physical activity — the fight against excess weight and the acquisition of the coveted body proportions. That is why nutrition before and after workouts should be approached very responsibly.
Before exercise it is better to pay attention to the carbohydrates that enhance our physical performance. The body uses carbohydrates as the most available source of fuel. There is no point in eating protein meals before exercising, as it carbohydrates our bodies will burn at a high energy cost. Ideally, if your menu before workouts, banana, coffee, white toast with honey, pear, three, or four dried apricot, Apple, kiwi couple, a smoothie and half a Cup of juice. You need to choose some products from this list, not to absorb them all at once.
Remember that our muscles use glucose from carbohydrates become glycogen, which is stored mainly in the liver and muscles. For high-intensity workouts muscle must receive a sufficient amount of glycogen. Of course, nobody is talking about pre-workout eating is very tight. But one or two bananas, a kiwi, a pear or some dried fruit readily deal with the necessary task.
After training to replenish our body with proteins and fluid to provide better muscle growth and recovery. However, this depends on the type of loads that you took. If it was a leisurely jog or ride a stationary bike, or yoga, then some special attention to nutrition after a workout to give is not necessary. People can follow the traditional diet. But if you passed through high intensity loads, including strength exercises, then be sure to lean on proteins. Include in your diet chicken and salad, chocolate milk, fatty fish, yogurt and granola, spaghetti Bolognese and vegetables, trout with potatoes, protein bars and fruit smoothies and yogurt. Naturally, you need to make a choice in favor of one dish from this list, not to absorb them all at once, arranging the “holiday tummy”.