What can I eat tonight: tips Anita Lutsenko
Improper diet can lead to health problems and sleep
Many people know that the evening meal is of great importance for the shape and health in General. What can you eat at night and when told on his page on Instagram star fitness coach and host of the show she zvazheni schaslivi Anita Lutsenko.
According to her, the food at night inhibits the production of important for the health and beauty of hormones.
“Night — to- day for food. Break a rule — get health problems + obesity. Melatonin, somatotropin, testosterone — hormones that are responsible for regeneration, rejuvenation, immunity, weight loss(!) and a bunch more. Peak production at night. Eating before bed INHIBITS all of these processes, causing conflict of hormones (e.g., insulin, blocks fat cells and prevents the growth hormone burn fat). In the end, the extra weight is the body wears out, and…..aging faster,” said Anita.
The right food for the evening:
Dinner 3 hours before sleep ( sleep at 22-23 ) it turns out that eating up to 19-20 hours.
Options:
- porridge+vegetables
- fish/poultry+vegetables
- the soup/the soup
Banned: red meat, bread, sweets, fruits, sweet cheese and white bread. All this disturbs the sleep and stall the process of losing weight.
Herbal tea before bed — you can. To 100 ml.
Also leptin (the satiety hormone) when the lack of sleep falls to 20%, and less than it — the stronger the hunger. So, if you feel before bed the tide of fierce hunger — drink water and go to sleep! In the morning, will be held.
“If you have an extra kg this morning at the weigh-in weight off — so the dinner was not very and your. Someone good from protein, and someone from carbohydrate ( buckwheat, quinoa…) dinner! And buttermilk also can give a plus, so try and make your personal conclusions” — summed up Lutsenko.