What can replace the expensive Superfoods: the response of doctors
Popular Superfoods — food additives, which include Chia, quinoa, Goji berries, spirulina, cacao butter and coconut and more.
However, the prices of such products cannot be called democratic. But do not rush to spend money on trendy and expensive Superfoods — they can be replaced budget and not less useful products.
Chia seeds to replace the flax
100 grams of Chia seeds will cost from 50 to 200 hryvnia. Instead, you can buy the flax, which is equivalent to Chia and the cost of which will not exceed 20 hryvnia per 100 grams.
Instead of quinoa — make millet
The grain quinoa are considered the best source of fiber, protein, b vitamins and iron. But cereals can replace the conventional millet or buckwheat, which are several times cheaper, and the nutritional value and protein composition of the same with quinoa.
To substitute Goji berries for the cranberries
A great alternative to Goji berries can be cranberries, which price is 4 times less than the cost of exotic berries.
Sunflower oil instead of cocoa butter and coconut
Cocoa butter and coconut certainly have useful properties and can be used not only in cooking but also as an external remedy. However, a really useful oil will cost 300 hryvnia, and in cooking it is always possible to replace sunflower oil.
Pekmez to replace the honey
Pekmez — thickened syrup fruits, berries, vegetables, popular in the East. However, there are Ukrainian budget substitute — honey.