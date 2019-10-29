What can replace the usual diet foods said the expert
Boring menu with a standard set of products, the same meals every day for every meal make losing weight a real challenge, but we want diversity on the plate! In addition, you just might not be home, and need to choose from what is at hand. On how to replace the usual diet products said in Instagram expert on nutrition Katya Matushkina.
According to him, it is enough to understand the principles of proper nutrition, and you can always create a menu of the available products.
Cereals can be interchanged easily. You can choose a side dish to your taste: buckwheat, oatmeal, bulgur, rice. Also cereals sometimes you can substitute other complex carbohydrates — whole wheat bread and pasta from durum wheat.
100 grams of lean beef is equal to 100 grams of rabbit meat, in which about 150 calories per 100 grams (and 22 g of protein per 100 g of product).
If you don’t want chicken for dinner, then replacement can be a salad and a side of cottage cheese, seafood, tuna in its own juice, fish, eggs.
The berries can be replaced with fruit in the same proportions, except banana, persimmon, figs and grapes. Also fruits/berries you can substitute the dried fruit in the proportions of 100 g of berries = 20 g dried fruit.