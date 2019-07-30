What causes dizziness and how to deal with it
Each of us periodically dizzy. The term “dizziness” we love to use when describing unusual sensations when the equilibrium in question. Everyone knows that the head can be spinning from the passionate kiss, the rotation of the carousel, sudden changes of body position. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. A lot more options. And for each there is a clear explanation for this “shaky” feeling. Sometimes they boil down to the fact that the person is seriously ill, and dizziness is only a symptom of the disease.
To understand the reasons, let’s start with a definition. Vertigo is the illusion of self-motion or motion of surrounding objects, usually in the form of rotation. Physiological vertigo occurs when unusual head movements or malfunction of the optic and nerve receptors. Examples include motion sickness, dizziness on top.
Pathologic vertigo occurs when the visual, somatosensory or vestibular perception, most often the latter. That is, without “annoying” external factors. This dizziness is provoked or exacerbated by head movements. It is called the Central nervous system or disorder of the peripheral systems.
Let’s start with peripheral vertigo. It is characterized by nausea and vomiting, tinnitus, sensation of laying the ears or hearing loss. Patients become pale and sweaty. They feel that while dizziness is always “pulls” to one side and fall “victims” there.
Peripheral vertigo occurs quite often, but does not reach pronounced degree, because the Central compensatory mechanisms negate it. Calm. Although the attacks may be repeated. It only says that you need to look for the cause. To provoke dizziness in this case can a recent head injury, intoxication, infectious labyrinthitis, Meniere’s disease and acoustic neuroma. By the way, some quite toxic antibiotics is also able to “turn” your head. This applies to streptomycin, gentamycin, neomycin…
Psychogenic mechanism should be suspected in patients with “chronic” dizziness, which is combined with agoraphobia – a fear of heights or similar phenomena. But the pathology of this condition is not considered.
Now about Central dizziness. Under this option, there is a loss of brain stem and cerebellum. The patient was worried about the headache, disturbance of sensation and weakness of the limbs. Central vertigo may be chronic and mild in severity and rarely accompanied by tinnitus or deafness. Usually the cause is a lesion of the brain stem as a result of demyelination, vascular or neoplastic process. Occasionally Central vertigo provokes temporal lobe epilepsy.
In order to understand the cause of dizziness in the Arsenal of neuroscientists is a series of diagnostic tests. For example, the patient is placed on his back, a head turn to the side or rotate on a special chair. In addition, conduct a CT scan or MRI, other studies that can identify any pathology of the Central nervous system.
Treatment for vertigo is to eliminate the causes of this violation. In parallel, doctors try to reduce of a symptom. Acute (i.e. sudden and severe) dizziness prescribed bed rest, drugs that suppress vestibular activity: antihistamine, anticholinergic (scopolamine) funds or sleeping pills. Meniere’s disease recommend diuretics, the type of furosemida, limit salt in food. For the activation of the Central compensatory mechanisms with prolonged peripheral vertigo are recommended special exercises for training of the vestibular apparatus. Doctors choose them directly under the patient.