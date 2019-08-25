What classes make children’s brains work better
The purpose of the scientists was figuring out how to physically change the brain of children who develop a better read.
There is nothing surprising in the fact that reading is good for the brain, not in vain because mum always require the kids to turn the TV off and read a book. But there is something amazing how such a simple activity can improve brain function in all parameters. Intensive teaching of reading in children to improve communication inside the brain.
This writes the journal Neuron.
Scientists researched the results of imaging the brains of children aged 8 to 10 years. It was found that after 100 hours of lessons to improve reading techniques, the quality of the white matter improved. These tissues transmit signals between areas of gray matter where information is processed.
“The fact that it is possible to improve the ability of white matter to transmit signals, is of great importance for the treatment of child development disorders, including autism. We proved that special training can enhance cognitive ability and the microstructure of white matter,” said Marcel just, a psychology Professor and Director of the Center for cognitive brain imaging (CCBI) at Carnegie-Mellon.
Discovery was the relationship between the remedial activities and changes to the structure of the brain. Previously children and adults with difficulties in reading, had been discovered areas of damaged white matter. A new study finds that intensive teaching of reading can improve the quality of the white matter to normal levels.