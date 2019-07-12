What could be a dangerous deterioration in the quality of sleep?
Each of us knows that sleep deprivation is threatened by low mood and lack of desire to do anything for the whole day. However, researchers at the University of California at Berkeley believe that is the least of the problems that can occur with the deterioration of sleep quality.
Scientists have found that sleep quality directly affects the development of serious diseases in humans. We are talking about the manifestations of Alzheimer’s disease, which can begin to develop with the deterioration of sleep in people over 40 years.
The scientific staff of the University of California conducted a study which showed that sleep deprivation causes accumulation in the brain of beta-amyloid protein plaques. These deposits are the root cause of development of Alzheimer’s disease in humans. While most of these deposits with lack of sleep appear in people older than 40 years.
Therefore psychologists advise my colleagues to carefully monitor not only the physical health of their patients but also for their sleep. Sleep each person needs to be complete. Otherwise it may have serious health problems, to solve which will be difficult task for even the most qualified specialist.