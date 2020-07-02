What could be the consequences of asymptomatic course COVID-19: personal experience
The danger has not disappeared, and even in asymptomatic coronavirus infection can cause a lot of problems. About it writes “Lifehacker”.
Twitter has a new a frightening, but important thread. In it a girl named Elmira who has a medical background, told them about the unexpected consequences that she experienced, a refresher COVID-19 is almost asymptomatic.
“This is not a simple disease for a cold sore. No. Now in my example, I will tell and justify. Confirmation and evidence,” she writes.
Now Elmira has recovered, but the consequences atalis it for the long haul.
“My poor health is not a joke. About 1-1. 5 months ago I noticed that my hair began to fall heavily. Don’t just fall out, her hair was everywhere, passing her hand over the head between his fingers remained pieces of hair,” writes the girl.
First, she tried to explain it to stress, bad water or impact safe staining.
“But then I accepted and admitted to myself as a person and as a doctor that the hair loss is pathological, it is not an accident and not a temporary thing, — said Elmira. — Believe me, it’s scary when you spend on the head and the hand in the hair when combing the strand and comb a ton of hair.”
Without thinking, she decided to get tested and find out what it is.
“I went and got tested for those hormones and trace elements when changed (increase/decrease) can influence the hair loss. It was sex hormones and thyroid, as well as certain vitamins and microelement — says Elmira. — The results shocked me.I found improving the hormone TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) is one of the hormones that characterizes the condition of the thyroid gland. When the upper limit of normal 4.2, my TSH level was 6.2”
The disease, which is accompanied by an increase of the hormone TSH, called hypothyroidism. One of the symptoms of hypothyroidism — hair loss.
“I’m terribly upset with this realization. Had never problems with the thyroid gland was not. It became my unpleasant news,” she writes.
After that she went to the endocrinologist and got a referral for more tests.
“The next morning, even before he could walk to the lab, I received a disturbing message from the endocrinologist: “Elmira, you happen COVID-19 was not sick?”. Then I of course put it mildly, stunned. I do not told her I was sick, as I didn’t think it would matter, — continues the story girl. It turned out that they can.”
According to Elmira, after she told the endocrinologist that had COVID-19 “all began to take shape like a puzzle”.
“It turns out that COVID-19 can affect the endocrine system and sometimes leads to increased TSH, which in turn leads to a transient (i.e. temporary) “nesteroidna hypothyroidism”, — plowing the girl. — Confirmation of the words of my endocrinologist (although I believe her 1000%) I have found after research and scientific methodical publications on coronavirus”.
Later she found out that it’s not all the problems that she had due to the coronavirus.
“However, TSH is not the only indicator that deteriorated in my body.Also thanks to the tests that I passed, revealed a critically low content of certain vitamins and minerals. All it worked on my hair and they are terribly began to fall,” — says Elmira.
According to the girl, treatment is possible, but it is a long, costly and exhausting process.
“Today, I take 6 medications a day to my body recovered and stopped hair loss. The only thing you need to do is to take medication to lower the TSH, because it will come back to normal itself after 1.5-2 months after recovery from COVID-19, — the girl writes. — I have a course of mesotherapy scalp and use of local products to stimulate hair growth, in addition to all that I now take in.”
“Remember: COVID-19 can affect any organ or system I have affect the endocrine and overall health, depleted resources, someone can affect the heart, not to mention the fact that in the first place COVID-19 kills easy”, — says Elmira.
The girl notes that “there are no simple disease.”
“I’m scared to realize that there will be people who, first, will not find competent doctors who will cure them kovida, and, secondly, who will save from complications, and even more awful to imagine that treatment and recovery may simply not be enough money” — summed up Elmira.
