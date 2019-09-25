What dangerous diseases at an early stage may see an ophthalmologist
Ophthalmologists can diagnose diseases that have not manifested themselves.
Diabetes. Discovered during examination of the fundus. The main symptom is enlargement of small blood vessels (microaneurysms), hemorrhage and other changes.
Hypertension. Often does not manifest itself, but even with a slight periodical increase in pressure on the retina remains a “trace”. At fundus examination the doctor sees a narrowing of the arteries and veins of the retina.
The brain tumor. This disease until the last stage may be asymptomatic, but examination by an ophthalmologist can be suspected in the investigation of optic nerve disc. Disc swelling is a symptom of brain tumors.
Atherosclerosis. The most striking and obvious manifestation of this disease – yellowish flat plaques on the upper and lower eyelids (xanthelasma). Indicates a risk of vascular diseases due to increase levels of “bad” cholesterol.
Kidney disease. Puffiness and bags under the eyes – the main visible symptom of kidney disease in which the urine is derived from the body protein.
Problems with the thyroid gland. Bulging eyes is a typical symptom of thyroid problems.
Melanoma. If the eyes suddenly changed color, or they were, for example, the black point should be checked by an oncologist.