What did Britney Spears to fight the father of her 13-year-old son
There are new details of a major quarrel between father and 37-year-old Britney Spears, 67-year-old Jamie and her older son Sean. Insiders report that the singer is very emotionally reacted to the conflict between close relatives. Now the star is worried that this situation may affect the possibility of communication with sons.
Britney is very upset about the incident. She could not believe that the father has endangered her relationship with the boys. The star lives in constant fear that they will lose custody
— according to sources close to the star.
Kevin Federline, the father of 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden, is also very angry on Jamie Spears — rumor has it that he was beside himself when he learned about the incident.
Kevin was furious when I heard what happened! His reaction in this case seems appropriate
— told the insider.
The situation is complicated by the fact that not so long ago the court decided to refer Federline priority custody of their joint Britney children. If before star parents divided their duties of 50 to 50 percent, now share Kevin increased to 90. In light of recent events Spears upset that now may lose its remaining 10 per cent custody of the boys.
We will remind that the day before the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, was accused by her father Jamie in beating his grandson Sean. Lawyer Federline claims that during a visit to the family house of Spears between Jamie and Sean have been a big quarrel, during which the father of Britney broke out, rushed into Shawn’s room, violently shaking the child and even broke the bedroom door. In court documents also stated that a witness of the fight was the youngest son of singer Jaden.