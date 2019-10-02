What did you do to the climate not changed? (PHOTO)

Experts from the University of Toronto provide advice on how the average person can help slow climate change.

More than 15,000 people gathered in downtown Toronto on Friday as part of a global protest March in response to climate change.

Taking the opportunity, two professors from the University of Toronto to give advice to those who are wondering where and how you can help in the fight against climate change.

Professor bill Gough (Bill Gough) and Matthew Hoffman (Matthew Hoffmann), as experts in the field of ecology, shared their tips on the web site of the University.

And here are their recommendations:

Publicity

According to Hoffman, it is important to draw attention to what you are doing in relation to the containment of climate change.

It is therefore necessary to publish in social networks or post next to the house statements about your support of renewable energy sources.

“If you are going to use the air, tell the people,’ he said in his post. – Individual actions that are not visible, do not contribute to the social impulse, aiming at the intensification of actions for climate protection”.

Carbon footprint

All leave a carbon footprint, but not everyone knows and think about it.

Gough said that it was very important that people pay more attention to how their activity promotes the production of greenhouse gases.

He reminded that people need to think about how they use transport, including air transport, as they cool and heat their homes.

Adaptation

Hoffman is confident that the key to slowing climate change is adaptation.

“Adaptation means not only adapting to the impacts of climate change, but adapting to the lifestyle needed to create a low-carbon future,” he said.

According to him, the idea is to take seriously the problem, and make an effort to make cities more livable.

Developing this idea, he added that all it would be useful often to walk and to ride a Bicycle to school and to work and to participate in community planning.