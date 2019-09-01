What difficulties should I prepare, opening a business in the United States
Many foreigners think that America is a kind of Paradise for anyone who wants to open business here. In the USA there is a cult of entrepreneurship, here come the startups from around the world, here you can quickly find an investor for the project. But business in the US, there is another side. What difficulties should I prepare for an entrepreneur who is going to conquer America?
Especially for Biz360 about the difficulties of doing business in the US, said the founder of “Russian America” and “Second passport” Yuri Mosha.
Dossier
Yuri Mosha, 42, founder of “Russian America” and “Second passport”, which specializes in immigration consulting and social adaptation of those who decided to emigrate. Studied at Kuban state technological University. As a student, created in Novorossiysk television advertising Agency, worked as a journalist. In 2007 he founded and headed development company “Investment Fund of Kuban”. In 2011, he emigrated to the United States.
In America everything is different
“America is the land of opportunity!” — with this slogan going to conquer the United States many immigrants. Some represent this country as a kind of Eldorado where there is always a Golden age. When they say former compatriots that you are the owner of an American company, they immediately see you as a sort of uncle Scrooge – with pockets full of dollars and a basement full of chests of gold.
For business there is really a lot more features. The wider the market, the legality is respected better, technology has moved on. It would seem, run and grow rich! But not everyone is doing so well. Many burn out and go to get a taxi driver or a pizza delivery boy. Home-the status of loser I want to go home – let it is better they continue to walk on you triumphant legend.
And the sooner you accept that, the easier it will be to settle in a new place. I’ve seen people who, after moving to America, endlessly resented the fact that here things are not as they used to. Every time I would ask the question: “then why did you left, if you want everything to be like home?”.
Maybe someone will find that in the US everything is strange and different, too philosophical. But believe me, practical and inconvenience it can bring a lot. Coming to a new country, you will encounter a bunch of things that any local resident knows from childhood and takes for granted. And you will be hurt to fight against them unknowingly and get caught in various awkward situations.
This also applies to domestic issues, and building relationships with local officials, and client relationships, and rules of the game in business. For example, the use in advertising of half-naked female body in Russia is still considered normal, but in America this has long been a sign of bad taste — with the sexism here actively fighting.
In America, the highest level of competition
“Well, that is unusual in the competition? – you will ask. – She’s everywhere”. Yes, everywhere but in the States this pressure will increase many times over. After all, we are not alone so smart, arrived to open their business here. Here attracts active and adventurous people from around the world. The Americans are pretty aggressive and will not miss her.
You will have to exert a lot of effort to be unique, to offer impeccable quality, attractive to be able to present your product and convey information about it to as many potential customers. As you might guess, they are very spoiled because they have a large selection. So customer focus will have to pump to the maximum.
In America, non-standard bureaucracy
I think that bureaucracy is only in Russian? As it is not so! Yes, everyone knows that to open a company in USA is quite easy. But working on much more complicated. For every sneeze need a license or permit, and the methods for their preparation is very complicated. The same applies to taxes. What they need to pay is beyond doubt. The only problem is that the rules for them change frequently. Changed form submission of documents, the tax from municipal moved on to the state level. Then some more changes, meaning that you can’t explain the third tax officer, to whom you phoned. Not having a competent accountant, it is easy to get on fine just because of ignorance of any details.
The laws in all States are different. In Russia there is really in some republics, such as Tatarstan or Chechnya. But in General, all laws are written in Moscow and operate throughout the country.
In my opinion, this is the pros. This increases variability, and for any tasks you can find the most effective solution. For me, as a person who likes to sort out the legal niceties and to find loopholes in them – it’s a nice training for your mind. But I know that many people bring to a frenzy by the fact that the head has to hold so many nuances for each state.
In America bribery is not to be trifled
If in Russia, many issues are generally resolved with a bribe, in America it is fraught with serious trouble. There is certainly corruption here, but, for example, to bribe the ordinary officials (as well as the traffic police, doctors, etc.) are just not worth it.
What is necessary to you, will do so. And if there are any delays, you need to call, complain, demand higher management. Here it works that way.
In America to pay for everything
Even the Soviet Union, which led us to communism, could not abandon the idea of money. But in the US you will understand what capitalism is in full growth. Here you need to pay for everything, including any advice, even if it was one short answer to the question.
You know the joke about the client who comes to the lawyer and sees in front of the sign “Any question — $100”? Will tell for those who don’t know:
- $ 100 for any question — why so expensive? — ask the client.
- If you are not satisfied, can go to another specialist.
- Thank you. Perhaps I will do so.
- With you $ 100.
- How? For what?!
- For the question why I take so much.
In General, this aptly describes what awaits you in the United States. And by the way, when you pointedly promised to do everything “an acquaintance”, it is likely that this means that will rip you more and twice as expensive.
When I came to the States for the first time had an insurance on the car, I was advised to turn to one Russian woman who was engaged. Then I had to pay for insurance quite a large amount. And then, master better, I learned that actually you could buy it much cheaper, but still pay not once, but in installments.
Instead of an epilogue
In conclusion, I would like to say that we should not give up, reading about all these difficulties and risks. Perhaps after this article you would think that to work in the US is simply impossible, and it is even better not to meddle. But the topic of conversation is demanded to tell about all the cons in detail.
I do not have intentions to scare anyone. Rather, to warn and prepare for the fact that such things on your way too meet. Just make conclusions from this. As they say, forewarned is forearmed.