What disease absolutely can not eat beets
Beets can exacerbate some diseases, said doctor Gregory Konev. According to him, first and foremost, it is contraindicated in people who suffer from gastritis.
— The thing is that when gastritis with high acidity of the beets, even boiled increases the amount of hydrochloric acid in the gastric juice. This is despite the fact that it has a lot of sugar. And so in raw form it can cause serious and even irreparable harm. The patient is provided with pain in the stomach and prolonged treatment, and it is possible and surgical intervention. So until then, until you fully heal disease, to consume beets is absolutely impossible, — the doctor noted.
Diabetics also need to be careful with this vegetable, as it contains large amounts of sugar.
The doctor did not recommends eating beets patients with urolithiasis, as it may cause swelling and increase inflammation in the joints.
The negative impact of the beets and the kidney problems. Doctors attribute this to the fact that it contains substances lead to the formation of stones, which will only exacerbate the existing disease.
In General, the beet has a positive effect on the heart and blood vessels, helps reduce high cholesterol, to prevent atherosclerosis. A low calorie product.