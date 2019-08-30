What disease can specify constant thirst?
Wait until you feel thirsty – it is quite normal if the temperature is too high or if you move around a lot.
But in some cases, constant thirst can point to various diseases, such as:
Diabetes
If even after drinking water my mouth still felt dry, it can be a symptom of diabetes – a dangerous disease that cannot be ignored. If you notice this symptom, be sure to go to the clinic at the place of residence to consult a physician and check the level of glucose in the blood.
Kidney problems
When kidney problems can also occur constant feeling of thirst. But man, as a rule, rarely urinate, and he had swelling. If you notice these symptoms, do not postpone visit to the doctor.
Intoxication
Constant thirst can also be a symptom of intoxication.
Imbalance of calcium
Constant thirst can also indicate an imbalance of calcium, due to disorders in the parathyroid glands. In this case, there may also be bone pain, muscle weakness, fatigue, problems with memory.
Experts remind: if you concerned about thirst and dry mouth, even if you are drinking enough fluids, is a serious reason to go to the doctor.