What disease increases the risk of cancer?
Diabetes increases the risk of developing cancer, as found by the specialists from the center City of Hope, which deals with research in the field of diabetes and cancer and treatment of these diseases.
According to the author of the study, Professor John Termini, the high content of glucose in the blood increases the risk of DNA damage, which in turn increases the risk of developing cancer of the ovaries, breast, kidneys and other organs. This risk in diabetics, as we know from other studies, increased 2.5 times compared to people without diabetes.
According to the researchers, people with diabetes are very “fragile” strands of DNA: they are destroyed faster and for the most part not restored or are restored slowly. This often leads to genomic instability, which can be a cause of cancer.
He noted that the more people in the world with diabetes, the more cases of cancer.
He also noted that many drugs that people take developing cancerous lesions lead to development of diabetes, and conversely, diabetics are often prescribed medications that accelerate the development of cancers.