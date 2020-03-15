What disease infects the greatest number of people: is it true the coronavirus is so dangerous
In December 2019, the world has an epidemic of Chinese coronavirus. In March 2020, the world health organization (who) has declared the spread of the disease COVID-19 pandemic. However, whether the coronavirus is so dangerous and contagious, found out the edition “Voice of America”.
What disease can infect the most people?
- COVID-19. On average 1 person can infect 2 to 3.11 persons.
- Seasonal flu. One patient can infect up to 1.3 people.
- The Ebola Virus. One person can infect with a virus the other two people.
- Norovirus: One sick with norovirus can infect from 1.6 to 3.7 people.
- HIV. One person with HIV can infect up 3.6-3.7 people.
- The Zika Virus. On average, one person infects 3 to 6,6 to other people.
- Measles. This disease 1 person can infect 11 to 18 others.
The main symptoms of the disease Сovid-19, called the Chinese coronavirus
Manifestations of respiratory syndrome for viruses 2019-ncoV can vary from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe pneumonia with respiratory failure that can lead to death.
While pneumonia can develop not always. In some cases, there may be symptoms of gastro-intestinal tract, including diarrhea. Severe manifestations of the disease may be respiratory failure that will require connecting the patient to the ventilator and assist in the intensive care unit. Against the background of severe illness may join a secondary infection — a fungal or bacterial.
Unlike the common cold or bronchitis coronavirus is a dry cough, not wet.
A second important point in the beginning of the disease fever may not always be. And even if it rises, it will still be lower than the flu. For example, 39 degrees Celsius is very rare. The increase in temperature and its values denote the severity of the disease.
Among those who have already identified a coronavirus, a lot of mild cases. Pneumonia when them not at all or very poorly expressed. Then, coronavirus infection can occur as a simple cold, can not distinguish them.
With a more severe course of the disease, patients may receive difficulty breathing, shortness of breath. This will be the main features of coronavirus.
Symptoms of infection by 2019-nCoV, is very similar to the symptoms of other respiratory viral infections: pain or soreness in the throat, cough, runny nose, headache, temperature of 37.8 °C, weakness, General feeling of malaise.
In more severe cases, when infection is lowered from the upper respiratory tract down (as happens with SARS), the symptoms are worse. Appear: a temperature of 39 °C, severe cough, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, chest tightness and chest pain.
If you have any of these symptoms, immediately seek medical help. Not sure you have diagnosed it is the coronavirus. Maybe it is SARS, which was joined by a bacterial infection or pneumonia. But in any case it’s complications that require medical monitoring.
A crucial role in the detection of the disease play data of the epidemiological anamnesis, i.e. the information about the place, the circumstances, conditions, where there was an infection. When the temperature of the body, sneezing, coughing and/or difficulty breathing should immediately seek medical help if in the last 14 days you have been in China or had contact with the sick, who came from there.
The virus is especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems and the elderly, and patients with concomitant diseases, e.g. diabetes, chronic lung diseases etc.
The latest data on the spread of coronavirus in the world
As of March 14, the second broadest country, after China, Italy, here is a coronavirus confirmed in 21 157 people, he killed 1 441 people. In Iran, the number of infected reached 12 729 died 611 people. In South Korea, more than 8 thousand cases of disease, 72 people were killed.
The total number of cases of detection of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 2 500, and the virus was officially registered in all but 12 States.
Everything in the world has infected more than 155 thousand people, and died almost 6 thousand.
While the Chinese pandemic of the coronavirus spreading around the world, millions of people want to know more information about COVID-19 the Most common questions about Chinese coronavirus and answers read our material.
The world health organization has published statistics showing how many people a day die from certain diseases. Scare the whole world 2019 a new coronavirus-nCoV was in her 17 th place, while the first was strengthened, long known worldwide for tuberculosis. the ranking of diseases that kill thousands of people a day look at our material.
