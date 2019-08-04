What diseases bother born in the winter time people
Researchers found that people born in winter are at high risk of developing mental disorders. The researchers attribute this to the level of the hormone cortisol in women.
Experts have established the influence of high levels of cortisol in pregnant women on the development of mental illness in children.
Professor ROS Jones argues that the increase hydrocortisone during pregnancy — a completely natural phenomenon. However, those who give birth in autumn or winter, have 20% more cortisol than others. This is why the children appeared in the cold, exposed to the effects of the stress hormone much more than others.
Experts have told that the study involved 316 of the fairer sex. Their condition is observed before and after giving birth, and level of hormone cortisol was obtained from saliva.