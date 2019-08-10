What diseases increase the risk of cancer
Some chronic diseases are considered pre-cancerous conditions and require monitoring by doctors. We learned what kinds of diseases lead to cancer.
The doctors said that some illnesses, viruses and anomalies of development of tissues are pre-cancerous conditions and require constant monitoring by professionals. In particular, in many cases, lead to cancer of chronic inflammation in the intestinal tract, especially gastritis with low acidity.
Also the development of cancer is fraught with gastric ulcer, mastopathy, erosions, dysplasia, hepatitis. In addition, the emergence of Oncology contribute to HPV and Epstein-Barr, which is a type of herpes virus, and HIV. All these disease should be promptly treated, as they can significantly increase the risk of cancer.
As explained by specialists, chronic diseases reduce the human immune system, which in turn weakens the body’s defenses against cellular damage. As a result, may start the cancer process.
People with chronic diseases, should be noted changes of their condition and timely screenings. The alarm needs to cause a sudden increase in symptoms or new. You need to contact the doctor if for no reason fever, weight is reduced, there is loss of strength.