What diseases is threatened by consumption of fatty foods
People love fatty foods lead to overeating and development of obesity. The relevant findings made by the panel scientists on the basis of studies that have investigated the role of the hormone leptin.
The specified hormone helps in the regulation of appetite, but people with obesity can develop resistance to leptin, which leads to overeating. Scientists have not fully understood what triggers the blocking of the incoming brain signals about saturation. In the new work, experts for the first time were able to capture the relationship between gastric inhibitory polypeptide (ZHIP), and leptin. At blocking suffering from overweight animals ZHIP they observed a decrease in appetite and weight. At the same time, in rodents without obesity, this effect is not observed, this means that the activity of the JIP is significant only in case of serious problems with the weight or following a diet high in fat.
Studying communication with leptin, the researchers decided to block in mice the activity of the JIP, thus causing the shortage of leptin. In the end, the rodents with obesity do not respond to the inhibition of JIP, continuing to consume more food than they needed. This implies that this polypeptide modulates resistance to the leptin.