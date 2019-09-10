What dishes it is risky to order on the house
Order food directly to your home or office – convenient service, and many use it. But it is not always safe, sometimes the poisoning. What dishes are the most dangerous for delivery from the restaurant, and why?
Sushi and rolls. They are made using raw fish, which has a minimum heat treatment. And not always have confidence that the fish is properly thawed and properly frozen (should be very fast frozen at fifty degrees). Wasabi and ginger, which have antiseptic properties, is unlikely to help, if raw fish have begun to breed pathogens. Summer in the heat, need to be especially careful.
Carpaccio. It is highly risky to take all the dishes of meat and fish, which are made without heat treatment.
Pizza, kebabs, pies. Great if they were prepared before the delivery. And if the dishes are done much in advance before delivery had warmed up in the microwave, that’s too bad, because they can breed pathogenic microorganisms.
Confectionery. Cream — the perfect medium for bacteria.
Salads, especially with mayonnaise. It is also a breeding ground for bacteria.
Thus, it is very important that the food is thermally processed, meat and fish was well cooked and delivery time is strictly adhered to.
Typical symptoms of food poisoning: diarrhea (watery stools, foul-smelling, with the undigested remnants of food), nausea, repeated vomiting. Characteristic weakness, dizziness, fever, chills, painful spasms in the stomach, flatulence, excessive salivation. In such cases it is necessary to urgently call a doctor.