What distinguishes the College from the University, and that more prestigious
Admission to higher education is a must for many young people who are in the process of education, and the Americans did not in this matter an exception. While in the United States, you may be faced with a choice: University or College. About how they differ and whether one type of other more prestigious universities, the author understands God to Yandex.Zen That American Life.
Although the word “university” is older than the word “college”, and the second became more popular and took root in American society faster than the first. It is much more often used as a synonym for “University”, despite the fact that in theory a College is an educational institution where you can get an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degrees, but not master. Historically, colleges were not of the judiciary, and the educational institutions themselves were less than universities.
In the past it was possible to obtain a master’s degree or doctorate. Besides, universities could include multiple colleges or schools. This feature is found in the date: for example, Harvard has a School of design, and among the faculties of the University of Michigan College of engineering.
In the US you rarely hear the phrase “I plan to go to University” or “I’m studying at the University.” Even if the student receives an education at Stanford or Yale, most likely he will tell you that going to College or even call the universities and schools (Yes, and I will say, school).
The fact that, although historically between College and University difference in USA their characteristics have been mixed. Some colleges may have more faculties than universities, many of them can get a master’s degree and doctorate. And those universities that fit the description of the universities, are called colleges. For example, Boston College or the College of William and Mary, despite their names, are considered to be universities.
In General, it is difficult to say that all American universities are more prestigious American colleges or Vice versa, because today there are too many variables that affect the position of universities in the ranking. In addition, different States may apply different requirements. For example, in new Jersey University is the University in which there are at least three graduate programs.
Therefore, choosing a school, you should pay attention to its place in the national ranking and to analyze how strong is the different faculties. And then, will this institution be called the College or University in the United States does not play a big role.
