What do Ukrainians eat meat are missing, but the “milk” people no longer love
Over the past five years Ukrainians began to eat healthier, but to an ideal still far. According to a study of the Economic discussion club (EDK), if in 2013 the average daily nutritional value of the diet of citizens amounted to 2969 calories, in 2018 this figure decreased by 9% and reached 2706 kcal. As a result, our daily “plate” close to the boundary of permissible indicator of a healthy lifestyle in 2500 kcal.
What to eat
In the structure of the diet the main share of calorie obtained Ukrainians due to the consumption of crop products, specify in the EDK.
“It is about 1919 kcal, or 71% of the daily diet. While 29% of so-called “plates” is necessary for products of animal origin. Here Ukrainians consume about 787 calories”, — says the Executive Director of the EDC Oleg Pendzin.
Interestingly, last year the per capita consumption of products has improved in 5 out of 10 major food groups, analysts say. In particular, meat consumption increased by 1.1 kg (and reached 52,8 kg), fish — 1 kg (11.8 kg), fruit 5 kg (to 57.8 kg), vegetables — 4.2 kg (up to 163,9 kg), eggs — 2 PCs. (up to 275 units). At the same time, the use of milk, sour cream and cottage cheese decreased by 2.3 kg to 197,7 kg per year.
“This is one of the lowest in the last 20 years. Moreover, the consumption of milk provides only 52% from rational norm”, — says Oleg Pendzin.
But despite the growing presence in the diet of meat, fish and vegetables, they are not enough: fish and fish products only 59% provide a normal daily diet, fruit by 64%, meat and meat products — 66%. But affordable for the family budget, the foods people consume in sufficient quantity.
“In particular, we are talking about bread, potatoes, vegetables, eggs and vegetable oil” — explained in the EDK.
Money
According to experts, in 2018 the average monthly expenses of one family was about 7655 UAH. Of them to food took about 4107 UAH, or 53.7 per cent of the budget. That is, the Ukrainians mainly spend their income on the purchase of meat and meat products (25% of the budget, or 1008 UAH), bread and bakery products (14% or UAH 576), milk, sour cream, cheese (14% or 575 UAH).
In General, expenses of Ukrainians for the products does not exceed the limit criterion of 60%, which is a valid indicator of spending. However, our citizens send food 4.5 times more than residents of the European Union.
“For example, in Romania, on food waste, 27.8% of the income, and in the UK — about 8,2%,” — says Pendzin.
How to balance the daily ration
To Ukrainians began to really eat well, taking into account health benefits, you need to increase the income level of the population.
“The salaries of the population affect the food consumption of Ukrainians. People are not able to buy enough meat and fish, milk and fruit, so we have to compensate it with potatoes and vegetables, bread and butter. This high-calorie foods that give the number of calories, but this is not a balanced diet,” says economist Ivan Nikitchenko.
According to him, fish and fruits are mostly imported to Ukraine:
“Therefore, to improve the situation it is important to raise incomes and stimulate domestic production of food products”.
In turn, Oleg Pendzin also believes that it is necessary to increase salaries and pensions, because of the socially unprotected layers of population on food costs can be up to 80-90% of their family budgets.