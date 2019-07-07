What do we know about Hallie Bailey new disney the little Mermaid
The news that 19-year-old singer Hallie Bailey got the main role in the play the remake of disney’s “the little Mermaid” has excited the Network. While some argue about whether Ariel to be black, and the other scenario discuss the crisis in Disney, which resulted in the third consecutive reboot of the classic animated hit, ELLE found out, what is remarkable about Hallie and why we should keep an eye on her.
She’s the star of an American YouTube
A wide audience Hallie is known as a YouTube star by recording covers of R-n-B hits in the Duo x Chloe Halle. The second participant of the Duo’s older sister, Hallie, Chloe.
Hallie became famous thanks to Beyonce
A start in life young star gave Beyonce. Noticed the talented girl in the Network, the Queen of R-n-B invited Hallie and her sister to participate in the recording of the acclaimed Lemonade. After the plate duet Chloe x Halle joined Beyonce in a tour of USA in support of the album.
From Hallie got nomination for Grammy
Musical career Hallie belly develops very successfully — from the stars YouTube, it turned into promising rookie American pop scene, receiving a nomination for a Grammy in the category “Best new artist”. Alas, on the nomination of the case has not yet gone, and the Grammy award-2019 got Dua Lipa, but we believe that the major victories of the girl is yet to come.
Hallie spoke at Superbowl
Performance in the main sport event of the year in the United States — a notable achievement for any young musician. Especially 19-year-old. Especially launched in YouTube.
Hallie already been in a movie
Acting debut Hallie was a cameo role in the Comedy “Last holiday” with Queen Latifah. And they with her sister, despite the two year difference in age, played the twins in the sitcom “Grown-up”.