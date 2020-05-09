What does the word ‘SET’: the most common value
What does the word Set? According to the Oxford dictionary the word has as many as 464 interpretation! The portal TryEng have collected the most popular ones.
The basic meaning of the word set 1. Most often the set is used in the meaning “set”. When this is used as to say about installing some kind of material objects and records • set records; • rules — set the rules; • standards — set standards. 2. Can also be used as a synonym for the word put — “put”: • to set the vase on a table to put a vase on the table; set the chair by that wall — put a chair in front of that wall. • It is also customary to say to set your alarm for some time — set the alarm for 9:00 am. 3. Another common meaning of this word is “assign”: • set a price — set price; • set a date — set a date; • set a time — set the time. 4. Used set c of abstract concepts, for example: • set a goal — set a goal; • set conditions — set of conditions. 5. Give the job to set someone the task • to set a sum — set task; • to set questions in the exam — ask the questions on the exam; • to set the lessons for tomorrow — ask lessons for tomorrow. 6. Encourage some kind of action / cause some kind of reaction • This film set me thinking — This movie got me thinking (prompted me to reflect); • His joke set me laughing — His joke made me laugh. 7. To give something a value • to set a great deal on something is to give something of great importance; • to set little on something — to give something of little value. 8. To assume that somehow • He sets himself better than others — He considers himself better than others; • She sets him among the great musicians — She considers him one of the greatest musicians. 9. Updo/styling • to set one’s hair Phrasal verbs with SET in addition, there are many phrasal verbs with the word set. We offer you to learn the basics. 1. Set out
- Plan something to do
Today I’m setting out to write a letter to my colleague. Today I’m going to write a letter to his counterpart.
- To go
He spent three days at home and set out again. He had been home three days and went back to the path.
- To indicate, to show
The main information is set out in the booklet. Basic information provided in the booklet. 2. Set about
- To start to do something.
I’ve set about writing the report in the morning. I started to write this morning. 3. Set apart
- Put separately, defer, divide
You May set this dress apart for me? I’ll be back for it on Friday. Could you hold this dress for me? I’ll come back for him on Friday.
- To be different, to stand out with something.
She likes to wear bright clothes because she thinks it sets her apart from the crowd. She likes to wear bright clothes because she thinks she distinguishes her from the crowd. 4. Set aside
- To leave, to postpone
I set aside some money for vacation every month Every month I save money for a vacation
- To cancel, reject
The decision was set aside by the majority of votes. The decision was rejected by a majority of votes. 5. Set back
- To slow down, to stop the development and progress
The lack of money sets our research back. The lack of money suspend the development of our research.
- To cost someone something (only used in informal speech), to do a certain amount
His new house must’ve set him back a pretty steep fare. His new home must have cost him a round sum. 6. Set forth
- Able to present thoughts
He is going to set forth his idea of healthy diet in his book, He plans to present the idea of healthy eating in his book. 7. Set forward
- To propose the candidate
The new Prime Minister set forward a series of propositions to the vote. The new Prime Minister has put forward to the vote the several proposals. 8. Set free
- Release
The man was found not guilty and they set him free. This man was found innocent, and they released him. 9. Set up Can mean the same as just the set verb to set, to put, to enter orders.
- Framing someone
I counted on her, but she set me up. I was counting on her, but she set me up.
- To impersonate someone you’re not
Emma sets her up as an financial expert, that’s really annoying. Emma professes to be a financial expert, it is very annoying.
- To establish a company, the Committee, to start a business
The young scientist set up his own training institute. A young scientist has created its own training organization.
- To put on feet
His father set him up after his alcohol addiction. His father put him on his feet after alcohol dependence. There are other phrasal verbs with the word set in this article, we considered those that are used more often. Try to learn and apply in practice, since you will often face them. Now you know what it means to set!
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The interview: how to prepare to get a job
- Expandable vocabulary: 12 best novels of the XXI century in English
- 30+ ways to say ‘thank you’, ‘please’ and ‘excuse me’ in English
- The quarantine use: Nikon made a free online course on photography
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4739
[name] => network
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => set
)
network
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5954
[name] => English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => anglijskij-yazyk
)
English
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15644
[name] => Language
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => yazyk
)
Language
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18283
[name] => learning English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie-anglijskogo
)
the study английскогоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark