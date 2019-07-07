What drink will help you to better fall asleep and sleep better
The media talked about the benefits of drinks, ensuring a good night’s sleep. However, they help fall asleep easily after a long working day. Alcohol is not included in the list, experts say.
Edition CNN recommends avoiding to drink in the evening with coffee or cognac. In some sources there is information that if you eat 50 g of light wine, it will ensure a good night’s sleep. Rebecca Robbins of the new York University Langone expressed his opinion. The alcohol will help to fall asleep quickly, but that’s its only advantage. The drink will provide a light stage of sleep, the quality of a night’s rest decreases, eventually people will Wake up fully restored. Before bedtime is useful to drink milk because it provides fast fall asleep. Better to drink it warm, mixed with honey. This was told by Jessica Garay Redmond from Syracuse University in new York.
Milk contains tryptophan promoting sleep. When ingested, the component is converted into chemicals: melatonin and serotonin. The first provides for the regulation of the natural cycles of sleep and wakefulness of the body, the second causes relaxation and sleepiness.