What drugs we drink incorrectly
These groups of medications that we use incorrectly. So, for example, are often incorrectly taking antibiotics and medications, reducing fever.
In the group of incorrect medication also includes means of reducing pressure, cough drops, nose drops, laxatives and painkillers.
Physicians are reminded that the misuse of pills and drops can severely affect the health. Also doctors warn against the irrational use of antibiotics.
If the drug you are not prescribed by the doctors, don’t drink them. In any case, it is best to prokonsultirovatsya the doctor. The irrational use of drugs will trigger the action when bacteria adapt to the medication and become resistant that to apply it will be denied, as it can develop sepsis.
The same thing doctors recommend for tablets antipyretic. When used excessively, it can deprive body the opportunity to produce antibodies to fight infection. Also not recommended to take antipyretics when temperature of 38.5.
As for the other drugs, doctors strongly recommend that, before accepting, consult with a specialist. This applies to nose drops and liquids for the throat.