What effect does music have on human health, recognized experts
The healing effect of music known to man since the time of Ancient Greece: in hospitals, patients were obliged to sing for several hours during the day. The Egyptians with singing, trying to reduce pain during childbirth. And what is the importance of music to humans in the modern world? This question is answered by experts.
1. Music helps to overcome difficulties
To this conclusion came scientists from Indiana University of America. They conducted a study involving adolescents suffering from cancer. It improved their well-being after music classes, and has led scientists to this thought. People who have used this technique to solve family problems or to relieve stress, have noted significant improvement in health and in establishing relationships.
2. Music = drugs
Experts from Canada compared the euphoria of the drug and the euphoria of listening to your favorite music. The result was very similar. All the matter in the development of body opioids, which are formed when listening to favorite songs.
3. Increase endurance
Scientists from Britain have found that when listening to music people involved in sports is easier to tolerate physical load during training. As it turned out, the music is distracting and the person temporarily ceases to feel tired, which leads to increased performance. It is this ability of music is invited to consider when performing repetitive work.
4. Music — the best antistress
Swedish psychologists say that when listening to your favorite tunes, a decrease in cortisol levels in the blood.
5. Develops intelligence
Experts from the Netherlands and Australia have determined that fun motifs help in the creative thinking. And the person performing the job gets fun.
6. Music gives us the feeling of happiness
And again we must say thanks to dopamine — the happiness hormone, which is produced when listening to your favorite tunes.